Mattarella OKs COVID support package but warns on norms

League man who shot dead migrant victim of sudden violence
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
ROME
23 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday promulgated the government's law on a second COVID recovery support package but warned about the excessive use of amdentments containing non-pertinent norms and said that in the case of serious anomalies he would send decrees back to parliament.. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su