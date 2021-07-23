Heatwave to get more intense this weekend

ROME, JUL 23 - Italy's heatwave will get even hotter and stickier this weekend with temperatures rising to the mid-30s in Tuscany, Lazio, and Puglia, and as high as 42 in Sardinia, the www.iLMeteo.it website said Friday. But violent thunderstorms and heavy flooding will hit parts of the north and centre. Perugia is in red heat alert for three days starting Friday, while an orange alert will be in force at the weekend in Bologna, Florence, Frosinone, Rieti and Rome, the health ministry said Friday. Campobasso, Latina and Pescara will join the orange list on Sunday. (ANSA).