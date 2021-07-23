Salvini gets COVID jab

League man who shot dead migrant victim of sudden violence
MILAN
23 Luglio 2021
MILAN, JUL 23 - Rightwing League leader Matteo Salvini got a COVID jab in Milan Friday, League sources said. The nationalist leader, who recently spoke up against vaccinations for children, had postponed the vaccine appointment a month ago, due to a pressing work schedule. It is not known if he had the first of two doses, or the single-dose J&J jab. (ANSA).
