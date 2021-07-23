Venerdì 23 Luglio 2021 | 15:52

REGGIO EMILIA
Saman's boyfriend hopes she's still alive

ROME
Liguria, Trentino and Friuli top in EU for quality of life

ROME
Olympics: Rossi, Viviani lead Italy team at opening ceremony

ROME
India deaths marine quizzed for 3 hrs

ROME
M5S ministers 'shd weigh quitting over justice reform'

ROME
Golf: Migliozzi, Paratore eye Olympic glory

ROME
Disco owners appeal decree keeping them shut

TURIN
2,000 turn out against Green Pass in Turin

ROME
Youth minister comes out against jab for school staff

ROME
Sport: Azzurri boss Mancini gets honorary degree

ROME
Mattarella turns 80 amid plaudits

serie c
Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

BariIl virus
Covid nel Barese, sale tasso di incidenza ma 16 comuni sono a zero contagi

TarantoAllarme
Torre Colimena, In giro armato e ubriaco: denunciato nel Tarantino

Foggiala polemica
Foggia, non ancora attivati presidi medici nelle località turistiche

Cinema e Spettacolimusica
Nando Popu nell'ultimo lavoro del cantautore Martix

PotenzaEffettuate 5.800 vaccinazioni
Covid: in Basilicata 18 positivi su 611 tamponi esaminati

HomeBrutale aggressione
Latiano, intera famiglia aggredita in piazza: tre arresti

Covid news h 24Il fatto
Andria, a Casa Accoglienza vaccinati minori, persone senza fissa dimora e migranti

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, perseguita i genitori, uomo agli arresti domiciliari

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Puglia, su 7.336 test per l’infezione da Covid-19 oggi 154 casi positivi

Covid, in Puglia aumento settimanale contagi, +19,9%

In fiamme la pineta di Alimini: paura tra i bagnanti

Mare da bere, la Puglia prima in Italia per la qualità delle acque

REGGIO EMILIA

Man, 21, says missing girlfriend may have been abducted

REGGIO EMILIA, JUL 23 - The boyfriend of an 18-year-old Italian-Pakistani girl who is believed to have been killed and 'disappeared' by her family near Emilia Romagna for refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan at the end of April said Friday he hoped she was still alive. "I still have hope that Saman is alive," said the young Pakistani-Italian man, 21. "I'm a bit agitated, but I'm ready to tell everything I know," he said heading into a hearing on the case. According to her brother Saman Abbas was strangled by her uncle after refusing to marry an older cousin in Pakistan as her family had arranged for her. Police earlier this week gave up a search for her body near her home at Novellara but are still looking for her. Her family, apart from the younger brother, have fled abroad. But they are still sending threatening messages to the boyfriend, he told reporters after the hearing. The young man said he was convinced Saman was being "held hostage somewhere, and we have to keep looking for her". (ANSA).

