M5S ministers 'shd weigh quitting over justice reform'

After govt pinned confidence vote on measure

ROME, JUL 23 - The ministers from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) should weigh quitting after Mario Draghi's government pinned a confidence vote to a judicial reform the M5S says would mean too many trials being timed out under a new, shorter statute of limitations, Youth Policy Minister Fabiana Dadone said Friday. The option of resigning unless there are improvements in the bill "is something to be evaluated with (new leader and ex-premier) Giuseppe Conte", she told RAI State broadcaster's third channel. Italy's top two mafia prosecutors have said the reform in its current form is a threat to national security. 'Ndrangheta prosecutor Nicola Gratteri says half of Italy's trials will be timed out by the reform, which sets a two-year limit on the statute for first appeals, and a further one-year limit on appeals to the supreme court. Dadone said "everyone's goal is certainly not guaranteeing impunity in certain cases, but speeding up trials. I don't think the statute issue reaches that objective in its current form. We expect a constructive discussion, and we'll see what decisions to take". Italy has promised to speed its snail-paced justice system as a condition for receiving some 191.5 billion of European funding for its post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), and also to stop businesses being scared of investing in the country. (ANSA).

