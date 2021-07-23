Venerdì 23 Luglio 2021 | 14:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
M5S ministers 'shd weigh quitting over justice reform'

M5S ministers 'shd weigh quitting over justice reform'

 
ROME
Golf: Migliozzi, Paratore eye Olympic glory

Golf: Migliozzi, Paratore eye Olympic glory

 
ROME
Disco owners appeal decree keeping them shut

Disco owners appeal decree keeping them shut

 
TURIN
2,000 turn out against Green Pass in Turin

2,000 turn out against Green Pass in Turin

 
ROME
Youth minister comes out against jab for school staff

Youth minister comes out against jab for school staff

 
ROME
Sport: Azzurri boss Mancini gets honorary degree

Sport: Azzurri boss Mancini gets honorary degree

 
ROME
Mattarella turns 80 amid plaudits

Mattarella turns 80 amid plaudits

 
ROME
Appeal against vaccination an appeal to die says Draghi

Appeal against vaccination an appeal to die says Draghi

 
ROME
COVID Rt number rises from 0.91 to 1.26

COVID Rt number rises from 0.91 to 1.26

 
ROME
COVID: 5,057 new cases, 15 more victims

COVID: 5,057 new cases, 15 more victims

 
ROME
Roman road found under Venice

Roman road found under Venice

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

Calcio: Bari, ritiro con allenamenti individuali

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariGli ultimi dati
Covid: più casi nel Barese ma 56% cittadini è immunizzato

Covid: più casi nel Barese ma 56% cittadini è immunizzato

 
Foggiala polemica
Foggia, non ancora attivati presidi medici nelle località turistiche

Foggia, non ancora attivati presidi medici nelle località turistiche

 
Cinema e Spettacolimusica
Nando Popu nell'ultimo lavoro del cantautore Martix

Nando Popu nell'ultimo lavoro del cantautore Martix

 
PotenzaEffettuate 5.800 vaccinazioni
Covid: in Basilicata 18 positivi su 611 tamponi esaminati

Covid: in Basilicata 18 positivi su 611 tamponi esaminati

 
HomeBrutale aggressione
Latiano, intera famiglia aggredita in piazza: tre arresti

Latiano, intera famiglia aggredita in piazza: tre arresti

 
Tarantoviolenza in famiglia
Taranto, avrebbe ucciso la moglie: piantonato in ospedale

Taranto, avrebbe ucciso la moglie: piantonato in ospedale

 
Covid news h 24Il fatto
Andria, a Casa Accoglienza vaccinati minori, persone senza fissa dimora e migranti

Andria, a Casa Accoglienza vaccinati minori, persone senza fissa dimora e migranti

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, perseguita i genitori, uomo agli arresti domiciliari

Potenza, perseguita i genitori, uomo agli arresti domiciliari

 

i più letti

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Puglia, su 7.336 test per l’infezione da Covid-19 oggi 154 casi positivi

Puglia, su 7.336 test per l’infezione da Covid-19 oggi 154 casi positivi

Covid, in Puglia aumento settimanale contagi, +19,9%

Covid, in Puglia aumento settimanale contagi, +19,9% - Emiliano: «Vaccinatevi» 

Mare da bere, la Puglia prima in Italia per la qualità delle acque

Mare da bere, la Puglia prima in Italia per la qualità delle acque

Mazzette in cambio di sentenze, la confessione di De Benedictis

Mazzette in cambio di sentenze, la confessione di De Benedictis

ROME

Golf: Migliozzi, Paratore eye Olympic glory

The goal is a medal says US Open winner

Golf: Migliozzi, Paratore eye Olympic glory

ROME, JUL 23 - Italy's Guido Migliozzi and Renato Paratore are eying Olympic glory in the golf tournament at the Games in Tokyo. Migliozzi, who came fourth in this year's US Open, said "the goal is a medal". Paratore said just being at the Games meant "I am crowning a life-long dream". Italy's 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari was ruled out of the Olympics by a back injury. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it