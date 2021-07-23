Golf: Migliozzi, Paratore eye Olympic glory

M5S ministers 'shd weigh quitting over justice reform'
23 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 23 - Italy's Guido Migliozzi and Renato Paratore are eying Olympic glory in the golf tournament at the Games in Tokyo. Migliozzi, who came fourth in this year's US Open, said "the goal is a medal". Paratore said just being at the Games meant "I am crowning a life-long dream". Italy's 2018 British Open winner Francesco Molinari was ruled out of the Olympics by a back injury. (ANSA).
