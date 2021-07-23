Youth minister comes out against jab for school staff

ROME, JUL 23 - Italy's youth policy minister on Friday came out against making the COVID jab obligatory for Italian school staff. "Personally I'm not in favour of making vaccination for school staff compulsory, " Fabiana Dadone told Rai3. "I believe it is more important to push people to get vaccinates with strong campaigns, with strong consciousness-raising initiatives. "I don't think making it mandatory is a good solution". Italy's head teachers said earlier this week that all Italian school staff must be vaccinated if hey expect to start in-person teaching a gain after the summer break in September. Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said the government is weighing the move. (ANSA).