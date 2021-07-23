Disco owners appeal decree keeping them shut

M5S ministers 'shd weigh quitting over justice reform'
ROME
23 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 23 - Italy's discotheque and nightclub owners on Friday appealed against a new government COVID decree keeping them shut until further notice. The managers and owners appealed to their local Regional Administrative Court (TAR). The cabinet on Thursday approved a new Green Pas for restaurants, bars, stadiums and other places from August 6 but excluded discos and nightclubs from the measure. (ANSA).
