Mattarella turns 80 amid plaudits

ROME, JUL 23 - President Sergio Mattarella turned 80 Friday amid plaudits from across the political spectrum. Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati called him "a precious resource" and described his appeals for unity in the COVID pandemic "a spur for all of us". There was an avalanche of wishes and applause from politicians across the board including Giuseppe Moles, Piero Fassino, Ettore Rosato, Simona Malpezzi, Roberto Occhiuto, Deborah Bergamini, and Emanuele Fiano. (ANSA).