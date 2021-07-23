Sport: Azzurri boss Mancini gets honorary degree

ROME, JUL 23 - Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini got an honorary degree from Urbino university Friday foe being "an example of positive values" in the way he led Italy to the Euro 2020 title. "Not only a great champion and professional, but an example of positive values and a real testimonial for his home region," said the citation from the Marche university. Former Italy, Samp and Lazio striker Mancini, who comes from the Marche town of Jesi, got his honorary degree in sports sciences. He appears in tourism ads for Marche. Italy beat England 4-3 on penalties July 11 to pick up their second European title since 1968. (ANSA).