Appeal against vaccination an appeal to die says Draghi

ROME, JUL 23 - Appeals against COVID vaccination are appeals to die, Premier Mario Draghi said Thursday night in an apparent dig at rightwing League leader Matteo Salvini who has been cautious about giving everyone the jab and on vaccnie passports. "Any appeal against vaccination is an appeal to die," said Draghi in presenting the new Green Pass for the over-12s for restaurants, bars, indoor sports and shows that will be in force from August 6. Salvini retorted that he was against penalising the young and the League's "guiding principle is freedom". (ANSA).