COVID: 5,057 new cases, 15 more victims

ROME, JUL 22 - There have been 5,057 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 15 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 4,259 new cases and 21 more victims Wednesday. Some 219,778 more tests have been done, compared to 235,097 Wednesday. The positivity rate is up from 1.8% to 2.3%. Intensive care cases were steady at 158 while hospital admissions were up 38 to 1,234. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,302,393, and the death toll 127,920. The recovered and discharged are now 4,119,607, up 1,483 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 54,866, up 3,558. (ANSA).