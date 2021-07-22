Cops talks down suicidal father set to jump into river

PADUA, JUL 22 - An Italian police officer managed to talk down a suicidal 39-year-old Tunisian father of three who was set to jump into a river in Padua on Thursday, local sources said. The officer reportedly told the man: "I realise that your problems seem insurmountable, your head is confused...but you can't solve things like this, you've got kids after all...there's still a solution, if you trust me. My name is Michele, I'll talk to social services...Give me your hand, let's leave together". The officer succeeded in grabbing the would-be suicide's hand and, together with another officer, took him off the bridge to safety on the side of the river. (ANSA).