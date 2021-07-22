COVID: Green Pass for restaurants from 5/8 - sources

ROME, JUL 22 - A COVID Green Pass vaccine passport will be needed to get into the indoor premises of Italian restaurants and bars from August 5, but will not be needed for counter service, sources said after the government's virus 'control room' met on Thursday. Having had one shot of the jab will be enough, they said. Italy's COVID state of emergency is to be extended to December 31, sources said. It was to have run out at the end of this month. Parameters for saying when Italy's colour-coded COVID-risk zones will turn from white to yellow are to be changed with the number of cases no longer being the criterion, but rather when the thresholds of 10% of COVID occupancy in ICUs, and 15% of all hospital admissions, are reached, the sources added. (ANSA).