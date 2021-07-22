1 dead, 28 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»
ROME
22 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 22 - One person, the driver, was killed and 28 people injured, mostly slightly, when a minibus veered off a road and crashed on Capri on Thursday, local sources said. The minibus went through a guard rail and fell for about 5-6 metres. The public bus crashed near the beach of Marina Grande. The majority of people who were slightly injured were not on the bus but were hit by detritus caused by the crash, police said. The bus passengers were more seriously hurt and six are in Naples hospitals, including a 15-year-old boy. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su