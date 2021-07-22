1 dead, 28 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

ROME, JUL 22 - One person, the driver, was killed and 28 people injured, mostly slightly, when a minibus veered off a road and crashed on Capri on Thursday, local sources said. The minibus went through a guard rail and fell for about 5-6 metres. The public bus crashed near the beach of Marina Grande. The majority of people who were slightly injured were not on the bus but were hit by detritus caused by the crash, police said. The bus passengers were more seriously hurt and six are in Naples hospitals, including a 15-year-old boy. (ANSA).