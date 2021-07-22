Lazio,Veneto,Sardinia, Sicily yellow in ECDC's new COVID map

1 dead, 28 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri
ROME
22 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 22 - Lazio, Veneto, Sardinia, and Sicily are yellow in the new COVID map from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The rest of Italy is white. (ANSA).
