Tax reform to be 'ample and organic' says Franco

ROME, JUL 22 - The government's planned tax reform will be "ample and organic", Economy Minister Daniele Franco told the parliamentary finance committees Thursday. "The fiscal system needs an ample and organic reform, and it is not a good idea changing taxes one at a time," he said. "The fundamental pillars of the system, personal income tax, progressive (IRPEF), and value added tax (VAT), remain valid, but they need a profound renewal of their characteristics and working". (ANSA).