Soccer writer La Fauci dies of heart attack, mum starves

GENOA, JUL 22 - Top Italian soccer writer Christian La Fauci, 46, died of an apparent heart attack in his Genoa home a few days ago and his 86-year-old mother, seriously ill and unable to look after herself in their home, subsequently died of hunger and thirst, police said Thursday. La Fauci's mother was unable even to seek help, they said. Police went to the flat after being contacted by one of La Fauci's friends who had not seen him for several days. (ANSA).