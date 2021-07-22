Jab may be made obligatory for teachers says Costa

1 dead, 28 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri
ROME
22 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 22 - The COVID jab may be made obligatory for teachers if they have not grasped "the usefulness of this civic gesture" by August 20, Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Thursday. He said "school is a priority and we must do everything to guarantee in-person teaching". (ANSA).
