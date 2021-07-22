Whirlpool workers stage 8-hr strike

Soccer writer La Fauci dies of heart attack, mum starves
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»
Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione
ROME
22 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 22 - Whirlpool workers on Thursday staged an eight-hour strike against the closure of the US home appliance multinational's Naples plant with the loss of 320 jobs. Trade union FIOM said 100% of the group's Italian workers had joined the strike. Some 200 workers marched to the industry ministry from Termini Station in Rome. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su