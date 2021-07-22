Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021 | 15:02

GENOA
Soccer writer La Fauci dies of heart attack, mum starves

Soccer writer La Fauci dies of heart attack, mum starves

 
ROME
Jab may be made obligatory for teachers says Costa

Jab may be made obligatory for teachers says Costa

 
ROME
Whirlpool workers stage 8-hr strike

Whirlpool workers stage 8-hr strike

 
ROME
1 dead, 3-4 badly hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

1 dead, 3-4 badly hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

 
ROME
Mattarella remembers Montanelli on 20th anniversary of death

Mattarella remembers Montanelli on 20th anniversary of death

 
TURIN
Valentina Sganga named M5S mayor candidate in Turin

Valentina Sganga named M5S mayor candidate in Turin

 
ROME
10 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

10 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

 
ROME
Voghera victim's sister appeals for justice

Voghera victim's sister appeals for justice

 
ROME
COVID-hit Italian students on Malta to fly back Friday

COVID-hit Italian students on Malta to fly back Friday

 
ROME
Govt seeks agreement on green pass, new COVID parameters

Govt seeks agreement on green pass, new COVID parameters

 
ROME
COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

 

serie c
Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari

Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari - Sette i giocatori positivi

 

Barila denuncia
Bari, nuova stazione e vecchie abitudini: niente edicola, niente giornali

Bari, nuova stazione e vecchie abitudini: niente edicola, niente giornali

 
Potenzaopere pubbliche
Potenza, ecco la nuova piazza dei Comuni

Potenza, ecco la nuova piazza dei Comuni

 
Foggiacriminalità
Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

 
BatLa sentenza
Minacce ai testimoni, condanne dimezzate per due ex pm di Trani

Minacce ai testimoni, condanne dimezzate per due ex pm di Trani

 
Taranto
Firmato il decreto, presto il concorso per 315 tecnici all'Arsenale di Taranto

Firmato il decreto, presto il concorso per 315 tecnici all'Arsenale di Taranto

 
MateraAmbiente violato
Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

 
LecceEdilizia
Lecce, 30 milioni per 130 nuovi alloggi all'Ex Galateo e Santa Rosa

Lecce, 30 milioni per 130 nuovi alloggi all'Ex Galateo e Santa Rosa

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

Francavilla Fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

 

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Covid, 139 i nuovi casi positivi in Puglia

Covid, 139 i nuovi casi positivi in Puglia

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

Da Martina Franca a Roma, grande festa per i 50 anni di Beppe Convertini

ROME

Whirlpool workers stage 8-hr strike

100% backing for action says union

Whirlpool workers stage 8-hr strike

ROME, JUL 22 - Whirlpool workers on Thursday staged an eight-hour strike against the closure of the US home appliance multinational's Naples plant with the loss of 320 jobs. Trade union FIOM said 100% of the group's Italian workers had joined the strike. Some 200 workers marched to the industry ministry from Termini Station in Rome. (ANSA).

