1 dead, 3-4 badly hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

22 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 22 - One person was killed, three or four seriously hurt, and other slightly injured when a minibus veered off a road and crashed on Capri on Thursday, local sources said. The minibus went through a guard rail and fell for about 5-6 metres. The public bus crashed near the beach of Marina Grande. Helicopters are taking the most seriously injured to hospital, police said. (ANSA).
