Valentina Sganga named M5S mayor candidate in Turin

TURIN
22 Luglio 2021
TURIN, JUL 22 - Local woman Valentina Sganga has been named 5-Star Movement (M5S) mayor candidate in Turin to succeed the anti-establishment party's first mayor in the northern city, Chiara Appendino. Longtime M5S militant and council caucus leader Sganga, 35, said "it is a great responsibility that I will face with determination and commitment". Italians go to the polls in local elections in mid-September or mid-October. Appendino, 37, recently said she would not run again after a conviction for negligence over a stampede among fans watching the 2017 Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Turin's central San Carlo square in which three people died and at least 1,672 were injured. (ANSA).
