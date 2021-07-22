10 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

Soccer writer La Fauci dies of heart attack, mum starves
ROME
22 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 22 - Around 10 people were hurt after a minibus crashed off the road on Capri on Thursday, local sources said. Only one person is seriously injured after the accident, in which the minibus went through a guard rail and fell for about 5-6 metres. The public bus crashed near the beach of Marina Grande. The injured are being taken to hospital. (ANSA).
