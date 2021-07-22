Govt seeks agreement on green pass, new COVID parameters

ROME, JUL 22 - The parties making up Mario Draghi's national unity government are seeking agreement on the rules for the new COVID Green Pass vaccine passport. The pass is expected to be required for restaurants, gyms, and events like soccer matches but it is not yet certain that it will be mandatory for returning to work. The government partners are also seeking agreement on new parameters for gauging COVID risk to assign colours to regions, with the number of cases probably being replaced by dangerous levels of ICU and ward occupancy. The government must also reach agreement with Italy's regions on all these things. A cabinet meeting has been confirmed for Thursday afternoon to approve the new decree addressing these issues. (ANSA).