Govt seeks agreement on green pass, new COVID parameters

Valentina Sganga named M5S mayor candidate in Turin
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»
Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione
ROME
22 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 22 - The parties making up Mario Draghi's national unity government are seeking agreement on the rules for the new COVID Green Pass vaccine passport. The pass is expected to be required for restaurants, gyms, and events like soccer matches but it is not yet certain that it will be mandatory for returning to work. The government partners are also seeking agreement on new parameters for gauging COVID risk to assign colours to regions, with the number of cases probably being replaced by dangerous levels of ICU and ward occupancy. The government must also reach agreement with Italy's regions on all these things. A cabinet meeting has been confirmed for Thursday afternoon to approve the new decree addressing these issues. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su