Voghera victim's sister appeals for justice

ROME, JUL 22 - The sister of a 39-year-old Moroccan immigrant shot dead by a rightwing League councillor in the northern town of Voghera Wednesday has demanded justice for her late brother. "Does justice exist in Italy?" demanded the sister of Youns El Boussettaoui, an unemployed illegal immigrant with a record of being drunk and disorderly who was shot while bothering people outside a Voghera bar in what League councillor Massimo Adriatici said was an accident after he was pushed to the ground. Adriatici, 37, is under investigation under house arrest for excessive self-defence. The League has said he legitimately defended himself from El Boussettaoui in a scuffle outside the bar. The Moroccan man, who had several deportation orders pending, leaves two children. His sister said her brother, who was unarmed, "only needed to be helped". She went on: "The killer is at home, having a nice restful sleep. Where is justice in this Italy? Or are we in a forest?" The League's opponents have denounced what they have called "Wild West and DIY justice". League leader Matteo Salvini, who is known for tough stances on migrants, has defended Adriatici to the hilt while acknowledging that it is up to the police to determine whether he fired deliberately or not. The victim's lawyer said he needed help. (ANSA).