Giovedì 22 Luglio 2021 | 13:07

TURIN
Valentina Sganga named M5S mayor candidate in Turin

ROME
10 hurt as minibus crashes on Capri

ROME
Voghera victim's sister appeals for justice

ROME
COVID-hit Italian students on Malta to fly back Friday

ROME
Govt seeks agreement on green pass, new COVID parameters

ROME
COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

PAVIA
Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

ROME
FI ex-Senator D'Alì gets 6 yrs for mafia

VERONA
Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back

ROME
COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

ROME
Cartabia says not true mafia trials will go up in smoke

Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari

Potenzaopere pubbliche
Viabilità: variante Brienza, abbattuto diaframma in galleria

Foggiacriminalità
Rapine a supermercato e tabaccheria: tre arresti a Foggia

BatLa sentenza
Minacce ai testimoni, condanne dimezzate per due ex pm di Trani

Taranto
Firmato il decreto, presto il concorso per 315 tecnici all'Arsenale di Taranto

MateraAmbiente violato
Matera, sotto chiave il cimitero abusivo delle auto

BariL'inchiesta
Furto di farmaci al 118 di Alberobello, indagati due infermieri

LecceEdilizia
Lecce, 30 milioni per 130 nuovi alloggi all'Ex Galateo e Santa Rosa

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

Maltese tourism agency lays on special flight to Rome

ROME, JUL 22 - Some 157 Italian students in quarantine on Malta after testing positive for COVID-19 will fly back to Italy on Friday, sources said Thursday. They had been on a study holiday in the island's English language schools. The Maltese tourism agency has laid on a special flight to Rome. (ANSA).

