COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims
ROME
21 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 21 - There have been 4,259 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 21 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 3,558 new cases and 10 more victims Tuesday. Some 235,097 more tests have been done, compared with 218,705 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 1.6% to 1.8%. Intensive care cases are down seven, and hospital admissions up two. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,297,337, and the death toll 127,905. The recovered and discharged are now 4,118,124, up 2,235 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 51,308, up 1,998. (ANSA).
