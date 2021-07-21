Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021 | 18:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

 
PAVIA
Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

 
ROME
FI ex-Senator D'Alì gets 6 yrs for mafia

FI ex-Senator D'Alì gets 6 yrs for mafia

 
VERONA
Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back

Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back

 
ROME
COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

 
ROME
Cartabia says not true mafia trials will go up in smoke

Cartabia says not true mafia trials will go up in smoke

 
ROME
Teachers must get jab say heads

Teachers must get jab say heads

 
FLORENCE
Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

 
ROME
Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

 
ROME
COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

 
CATANZARO
Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari

Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari - Sette i giocatori positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, spettacolare incidente su viale Fortuna tra due auto

Foggia, spettacolare incidente su viale Fortuna tra due auto

 
LecceIl caso
Nardò, pitbull libero in strada azzanna e ferisce due passanti

Nardò, pitbull libero in strada azzanna e ferisce due passanti

 
TarantoLa novità
Laterza, Il sorriso di Falcone e Borsellino sul muro del parco Giovanni Paolo II

Laterza, il sorriso di Falcone e Borsellino sul muro del parco Giovanni Paolo II

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

Francavilla Fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

 
BariLa novità
Bari, Adulti e bambini artisti per un giorno

Bari, Adulti e bambini artisti per un giorno

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, «Esclusi dal confronto sul biomonitoraggio»

Barletta, «Esclusi dal confronto sul biomonitoraggio»

 
PotenzaIl fatto
«Basilicata 20201» esercitazione di protezione civile con un evoluto «incendio interfaccia»

«Basilicata 2021» esercitazione di protezione civile con un evoluto «incendio interfaccia»

 
Potenzacovid
Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

 

i più letti

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Puglia, sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Puglia, su 7.764 test sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

ROME

COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

Positivity rate up from 1.6% to 1.8%

COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

ROME, JUL 21 - There have been 4,259 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 21 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 3,558 new cases and 10 more victims Tuesday. Some 235,097 more tests have been done, compared with 218,705 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 1.6% to 1.8%. Intensive care cases are down seven, and hospital admissions up two. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,297,337, and the death toll 127,905. The recovered and discharged are now 4,118,124, up 2,235 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 51,308, up 1,998. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it