Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021 | 18:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims

 
PAVIA
Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

 
ROME
FI ex-Senator D'Alì gets 6 yrs for mafia

FI ex-Senator D'Alì gets 6 yrs for mafia

 
VERONA
Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back

Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back

 
ROME
COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

 
ROME
Cartabia says not true mafia trials will go up in smoke

Cartabia says not true mafia trials will go up in smoke

 
ROME
Teachers must get jab say heads

Teachers must get jab say heads

 
FLORENCE
Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

 
ROME
Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

 
ROME
COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

 
CATANZARO
Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari

Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari - Sette i giocatori positivi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl fatto
Foggia, spettacolare incidente su viale Fortuna tra due auto

Foggia, spettacolare incidente su viale Fortuna tra due auto

 
LecceIl caso
Nardò, pitbull libero in strada azzanna e ferisce due passanti

Nardò, pitbull libero in strada azzanna e ferisce due passanti

 
TarantoLa novità
Laterza, Il sorriso di Falcone e Borsellino sul muro del parco Giovanni Paolo II

Laterza, il sorriso di Falcone e Borsellino sul muro del parco Giovanni Paolo II

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

Francavilla Fontana, barriere architettoniche: al via gli interventi

 
BariLa novità
Bari, Adulti e bambini artisti per un giorno

Bari, Adulti e bambini artisti per un giorno

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, «Esclusi dal confronto sul biomonitoraggio»

Barletta, «Esclusi dal confronto sul biomonitoraggio»

 
PotenzaIl fatto
«Basilicata 20201» esercitazione di protezione civile con un evoluto «incendio interfaccia»

«Basilicata 2021» esercitazione di protezione civile con un evoluto «incendio interfaccia»

 
Potenzacovid
Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

 

i più letti

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Puglia, sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Puglia, su 7.764 test sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

PAVIA

Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

Cops says man fired after being pushed, League says self-defence

Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

PAVIA, JUL 21 - A row ensued Wednesday after the public safety and security councillor in the northern city of Voghera, Massimo Adriatici, was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing an illegal Moroccan immigrant after an argument outside a bar on Tuesday night. Adriatici, a lawyer and member of the rightwing League party, allegedly fired at the 39-year-old immigrant in self-defence, the League said. Adriatici said the fatal shot went off accidentally after he was pushed to the ground by the victim. But police said he shot and hit the immigrant near the heart after he was pushed by him, according to judicial sources. Police ruled out the veracity of a report from several bar clients that a man saw the immigrant throw a bottle at the official. The immigrant may, however, have thrown a bottle previously while he was bothering, as he often did, people outside the bar in Piazza Meardi, police said. The immigrant was unarmed during the confrontation with Adriatici, police said. The League previously had said he was defending a girl from alleged molestation by the immigrant, who they said had a history of being drunk and disorderly as well as violent. League leader Matteo Salvini said "far from being the Wild West in Voghera, the hypothesis of legitimate self-defence is becoming clearer." The former interior minister and deputy premier said "we'll wait for the reconstruction of events, there are no citizens that go around shooting people with their legitimately held weapons, but self-defence is obviously always legitimate in the case of being attacked, as a last resort". Adriatici is a prominent lawyer in the town near Pavia in Lombardy and has started initiatives against riotous and drink and drug fuelled street night life known as the 'malamovida'. An anti-alcohol ordinance he promoted came into force Tuesday night, local sources said. Reportedly a former policeman, he also teaches criminal law to police cadets at Alessandria. He has suspended himself from his post, Voghera Mayor Paola Garlaschelli said. The victim, Youns El Boussetaoui, had a long criminal record for threats, resisting arrest, drug pushing, escaping detention, drunk driving without a license, fraud and illegal weapons possession, judicial sources said. Judicial sources said Adriatici was under investigation for suspected culpable excessive self defence. The League recently ushered in a new law on legitimate self-defence which is broadly similar to the US 'stand your ground' norms. In political reactions to Tuesday night's incident, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said "it is unacceptable that an unarmed man can lose his life due to a shot fired in a public square, as if we were in the Wild West". Communist Refoundation said "we had known for a long time that individuals of dubious morality were elected in the ranks of the League, but what happened at Voghera is really too much", calling on the anti-migrant party to "face up to the crime" and saying they could not rule out a "racist" component in the incident. The Democratic Party (PD) said "what happened in Voghera is a huge event, which must spur everyone, and first of all the League, to reflect" on alleged vigilante justice. "Everyone, bar none, must condemn the Wild West logic and DIY justice," it said. "The culture of hate degenerates things", it added. The Green Europe party said "Salvini's statements in defence of (Adriatici) are extremely serious. Salvini who, with the investigation still ongoing, anticipates the reconstruction of the events and rushes to say that the gunshot fired accidentally is to be considered legitimate defence, is only defending a Wild West situation". The bar owner, Robino Punturiero, said "I don't justify in any way what happened but this person (El Boussetaoui) is absolutely not a victim, we have been the victims for some time". He said "I have known Massimo Adriatici for a very long time, he is a great bloke, calm, I can't say anything (against him), he has always helped us and he used to get the Carabinieri to patrol around here". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it