FI ex-Senator D'Alì gets 6 yrs for mafia

COVID: 4,259 new cases, 21 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione
Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»
ROME
21 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 21 - Former Forza Italia (FI) Senator and ex interior undersecretary Antonio D'Ali' got six years in jail for external complicity in mafia association on Wednesday. D'Alì, 70, was on trial after the supreme court quashed a 2016 appeals court verdict clearing him of alleged crimes committed after 1994 and declaring timed out offences before that year. D'Ali' was found guilty of putting his posts as Senator and undersecretary at the disposal of Cosa Nostra in order to help the Sicilian Mob. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su