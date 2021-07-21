COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back
ROME, JUL 21 - The government is thinking of making the COVID Green Pass subject to having both jabs but people who already have the passport after their first dose will not lose that right, Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa told ANSA Wednesday. The government is set to make the vaccine passport obligatory for restaurants, gyms and special events and is considering whether to make it compulsory to return to the workplace too. (ANSA).
