Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021 | 16:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VERONA
Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back

Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back

 
ROME
COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

COVID: Green Pass after two jabs says Costa

 
ROME
Cartabia says not true mafia trials will go up in smoke

Cartabia says not true mafia trials will go up in smoke

 
ROME
Teachers must get jab say heads

Teachers must get jab say heads

 
FLORENCE
Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

 
ROME
Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

 
ROME
COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

 
CATANZARO
Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

 
ROME
Industrial turnover down 1% in May, up 4.7% in quarter

Industrial turnover down 1% in May, up 4.7% in quarter

 
PALERMO
8 arrested in 2nd Palermo Mafia raid in 2 days

8 arrested in 2nd Palermo Mafia raid in 2 days

 
ROME
10 young people hurt in pub shooting in Taranto

10 young people hurt in pub shooting in Taranto

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari

Biancorossi contagiati, scompiglio nel ritiro del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa novità
Bari, Adulti e bambini artisti per un giorno

Bari, Adulti e bambini artisti per un giorno

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, «Esclusi dal confronto sul biomonitoraggio»

Barletta, «Esclusi dal confronto sul biomonitoraggio»

 
FoggiaIl caso
San Severo, «Siamo terra di quarta mafia vogliamo più forze di Polizia»

San Severo, «Siamo terra di quarta mafia vogliamo più forze di Polizia»

 
Covid news h 24Il caso
Taranto, migranti, due poliziotti contagiati e dieci in quarantena

Taranto, migranti, due poliziotti contagiati e dieci in quarantena

 
PotenzaIl fatto
«Basilicata 20201» esercitazione di protezione civile con un evoluto «incendio interfaccia»

«Basilicata 2021» esercitazione di protezione civile con un evoluto «incendio interfaccia»

 
Potenzacovid
Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

 
LecceMovida fuorilegge
Maxi assembramenti, chiusi due locali notturni a San Nicola e Taviano

Maxi assembramenti, chiusi due locali notturni a Sannicola e Taviano

 
HomeCovid
Traghetto arrivato dalla Grecia fermo al porto di Brindisi: equipaggio positivo dopo i tamponi

Traghetto arrivato dalla Grecia fermo al porto di Brindisi: equipaggio positivo dopo i tamponi - La Asl: «Nessun contagio tra i passeggeri»

 

i più letti

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti Fermato il presunto autore

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Puglia, sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Puglia, su 7.764 test sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

Antonio Conte in vacanza a Capitolo: la foto con i fan

FLORENCE

Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

Directorial debut at Puccini Fest 'a dream' says screen legend

Sandrelli says her Tosca is against violence on women

FLORENCE, JUL 21 - Stefania Sandrelli says her debut as opera director, a production of Tosca at this year's Piccini Opera Festival, presents the heroine as a symbol of the fight against gender violence. The 75-year-old screen legend's first opera production debuts in Viareggio, her hometown, on Friday in kicking off the 67th edition of the Puccini Festival at Torre del Lago near Lucca. "Violence against women is no longer tolerable," said Sandrelli, who won a lifetime achievement award from the Venice Film Festival in 2005. "Toscar is a brave, strong woman, who feels disquiet for the things that she feels aren't right, she is an absolutely contemporary character". The actress, whose films include Seduced and Abandoned (1963), The Conformist (1970) , 1900 (1976) and The Key (1983), said she was thrilled to make her directorial debut. "It is an overwhelming emotion for me. My grandad used to sing to me all Puccini's arias and this debut touches me very much, it is a dream". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it