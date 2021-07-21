Teachers must get jab say heads

Woman, 70, found dead with two knives in back
21 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 21 - Italy's teachers must get the COVID jab if they expect to keep working when school resumes after the summer holidays, the national association of head teachers said Wednesday. "We must go beyond the idea of the green pass at school," they said. "In order to reopen institutes in person and in total safety we need the obligation of the vaccine for school staff." The heads said they would tell Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi that vaccines must be made compulsory for all staff when they see him next week. (ANSA).
