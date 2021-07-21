Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

ROME, JUL 21 - A 14-year-old Roma girl was hit and killed by a train near a Roma camp on the outskirts of Rome on Tuesday night, sources said Wednesday. The girl, who lived in the camp at Via di Salone, was thought to have been trying to cross the track when the train suddenly loomed up and struck her, killing her instantly. An emergency crew rushed to the scene but were unable to revive the girl. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).