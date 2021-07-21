COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

ROME, JUL 21 - The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is now above 60% of all COVID cases in Lazio, the region around Rome, the region's crisis unit said Wednesday. It said the virus was spreading "above all among the young and it is indispensable that they should get vaccinated". The incidence of the variant in the over-50s is 10 times lower than that in the general population, it said. (ANSA).