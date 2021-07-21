Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome
21 Luglio 2021
CATANZARO, JUL 21 - A Mafia lifer got the maximum '110 cum laude' score in his degree Tuesday after presenting a thesis on survival strategies for life imprisonment, his teacher said Wednesday. Salvatore Curatolo, 65, serving life for crimes linked to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, Italy's richest and most powerful organised crime group, "recounted himself putting the searchlight on what enabled him to survive, in a psychological and physical sense, a detention consisting of 28 straight years of incarceration including 12 under the (tough anti-mafia) 41 bis (regime)," said Professor Charlie Barnao, a sociology lecturer at Catanzaro's 'Magna Graecia' University and delegate to the dean of the local university for prison inmates. (ANSA).
