10 young people hurt in pub shooting in Taranto

ROME, JUL 21 - Ten young people were hurt in a shooting in a pub in the Puglia city of Taranto on Tuesday night, sources said Wednesday. According to an initial reconstruction, a row between two groups of people during a party for university students resulted in a young man taking out a nine-caliber pistol and shooting four young women and six young men between the ages of 20 and 28. None of them were seriously injured, and three have already been discharged from hospital. Another two are under observation in the ICU and the remaining five have been moved to general wards, at the Santissima Annunziata Hospital. The incident happened in the Yachting Club discopub in the Taranto district of San Vito. (ANSA).
