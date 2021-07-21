Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021 | 14:40

ROME
Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome

ROME
COVID: Delta variant above 60% in Lazio

CATANZARO
Mafia lifer gets top marks for degree on life imprisonment

ROME
Industrial turnover down 1% in May, up 4.7% in quarter

PALERMO
8 arrested in 2nd Palermo Mafia raid in 2 days

ROME
10 young people hurt in pub shooting in Taranto

ROME
Soldi ratified as new RAI president

ROME
Women's new pensions almost 500 euros less than men's

PAVIA
Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

ROME
Cartabia vows probe into jail COVID riots

ROME
COVID: 3,558 new cases, 10 more victims

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, il presidente De Laurentiis in ritiro a Londrone

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggianel foggiano
Maltrattata compagna per anni, non potrà più avvicinarla

Potenzacovid
Basilicata, 29 positivi su 567 tamponi esaminati

LecceMovida fuorilegge
Maxi assembramenti, chiusi due locali notturni a San Nicola e Taviano

HomeCovid
Traghetto arrivato dalla Grecia fermo al porto di Brindisi: equipaggio positivo dopo i tamponi

BatDroga
Canosa, lancia la cocaina dal balcone: arrestato

BariAmbiente
Locorotondo, sequestrati autolavaggio e discarica abusivi

TarantoLa curiosità
Taranto, da oggi il defibrillatore arriva con il drone

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, giacenza di vino lucani pari a «150 mila ettolitri» a causa della pandemia e del lockdown

ROME

Soldi ratified as new RAI president

Fuortes to be new CEO of State broadcaster

ROME, JUL 21 - The parliamentary oversight panel for state broadcaster RAI on Wednesday ratified the appointment of Marinella Soldi as new president. Florence-born British educated LSE graduate Soldi, 54, is currently the president of the Vodafone Italia Foundation. She was CEO of the Discovery Network Southern Europe from 2008 to 2018. Carlos Fuortes, a 61-year-old Rome-born manager who has been the superintendent of the Rome Opera House Foundation (Fondazione Teatro dell'Opera di Roma) since 2013, is set to be new RAI CEO. (ANSA).

