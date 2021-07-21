Soldi ratified as new RAI president

ROME, JUL 21 - The parliamentary oversight panel for state broadcaster RAI on Wednesday ratified the appointment of Marinella Soldi as new president. Florence-born British educated LSE graduate Soldi, 54, is currently the president of the Vodafone Italia Foundation. She was CEO of the Discovery Network Southern Europe from 2008 to 2018. Carlos Fuortes, a 61-year-old Rome-born manager who has been the superintendent of the Rome Opera House Foundation (Fondazione Teatro dell'Opera di Roma) since 2013, is set to be new RAI CEO. (ANSA).