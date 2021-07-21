Soldi ratified as new RAI president

Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione
Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»
ROME
21 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 21 - The parliamentary oversight panel for state broadcaster RAI on Wednesday ratified the appointment of Marinella Soldi as new president. Florence-born British educated LSE graduate Soldi, 54, is currently the president of the Vodafone Italia Foundation. She was CEO of the Discovery Network Southern Europe from 2008 to 2018. Carlos Fuortes, a 61-year-old Rome-born manager who has been the superintendent of the Rome Opera House Foundation (Fondazione Teatro dell'Opera di Roma) since 2013, is set to be new RAI CEO. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su