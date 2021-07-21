Women's new pensions almost 500 euros less than men's

Girl, 14, killed by train on outskirts of Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione
Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»
ROME
21 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 21 - New pensions paid out to women in the first half of this year were on average 498 euros lower than those paid out to men, social security and pensions agency INPS said Wednesday. Women's pension pay was an average 931 euros a month while men got 1,429 euros, it said. Italy is trying to bridge the pay and pension gap between the genders. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su