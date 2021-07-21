Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021 | 12:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PAVIA
Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

 
ROME
Cartabia vows probe into jail COVID riots

Cartabia vows probe into jail COVID riots

 
ROME
COVID: 3,558 new cases, 10 more victims

COVID: 3,558 new cases, 10 more victims

 
ROME
COVID: State of emergency may be extended till October

COVID: State of emergency may be extended till October

 
BRINDISI
Two die in ultralight crash near Brindisi

Two die in ultralight crash near Brindisi

 
ROME
Vaccine essential even under 40 - Speranza

Vaccine essential even under 40 - Speranza

 
NAPLES
Worker in death plunge in Naples

Worker in death plunge in Naples

 
ROME
Recovery Plan: Italy resilient in luring investment - EY

Recovery Plan: Italy resilient in luring investment - EY

 
MILAN
Soccer: Milan CEO Gazidis has throat cancer

Soccer: Milan CEO Gazidis has throat cancer

 
COSENZA
Calabrian mayor implicated in water purification scam

Calabrian mayor implicated in water purification scam

 
BRUSSELS
Pandemic has upped corruption risk in Italy - EC

Pandemic has upped corruption risk in Italy - EC

 

Il Biancorosso

Sport
Bari calcio, il presidente De Laurentiis in ritiro a Londrone

Bari calcio, il presidente De Laurentiis in ritiro a Londrone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeCovid
Traghetto arrivato dalla Grecia fermo al porto di Brindisi: equipaggio positivo dopo i tamponi

Traghetto arrivato dalla Grecia fermo al porto di Brindisi: equipaggio positivo dopo i tamponi

 
FoggiaAmbiente
Il Tar boccia il mega impianto eolico a Volturino

Il Tar boccia il mega impianto eolico a Volturino

 
BatDroga
Canosa, lancia la cocaina dal balcone: arrestato

Canosa, lancia la cocaina dal balcone: arrestato

 
BariAmbiente
Locorotondo, sequestrati autolavaggio e discarica abusivi

Locorotondo, sequestrati autolavaggio e discarica abusivi

 
TarantoLa curiosità
Taranto, da oggi il defibrillatore arriva con il drone

Taranto, da oggi il defibrillatore arriva con il drone

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, giacenza di vino lucani pari a «150 mila ettolitri» a causa della pandemia e del lockdown

Potenza, giacenza di vino lucani pari a «150 mila ettolitri» a causa della pandemia e del lockdown

 
LecceLa tragedia
Tricase, coppia di anziani trovata morta in casa: lei era malata da tempo

Tricase, coppia di anziani trovata morta in casa: erano lì da giorni

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, tentano estorsione e picchiano giovane: in 2 finiscono ai domiciliari

Matera, tentano estorsione e picchiano giovane: in 2 finiscono ai domiciliari

 

i più letti

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti, uno è grave

Taranto, sparatoria allo Yachting di San Vito: dieci feriti, uno è grave

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari

Serenata neomelodica al Libertà per due futuri sposi: Andrea Zeta manda in tilt Bari. L'ira di Decaro: «Schiaffo alle regole»

Puglia, sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Puglia, su 7.764 test sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19

Bari, cambio al vertice in undici scuole

Bari, cambio al vertice in undici scuole

ROME

Cartabia vows probe into jail COVID riots

Officer violence at brutality jail premeditated, min tells House

Cartabia vows probe into jail COVID riots

ROME, JUL 21 - Justice Minister Marta Cartabia on Wednesday vowed a probe into last year's COVID prison riots in Italy and the means used to put them down. Speaking to the House, she said inspectors would go to all the institutes where "the serious events of last March happened". Last week Cartabia and Premier Mario Draghi visited a jail near Naples where 52 prison officers were arrested for alleged brutality in 'punishing' rioters in April last year. After the visit, Draghi pledged that Italy's prison system would be reformed while Cartabia said such incidents would never happen again. On Wednesday Cartabia said "we need a wide-ranging investigation to establish what happened in all the prisons in the last year when the pandemic exasperated everyone". She said the prison officers' alleged brutality at Santa Maria Capua Vetere, which has emerged in CCTV footage, had been "premeditated". The minister also told the House that prison overcrowding, an endemic problem, was getting worse. Overcrowding and COVID fears sparked riots in several prisons at the height of the first lockdown last spring, when many inmates were hurt, and some died, mainly from overdoses of drugs pillaged from jail infirmaries. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it