Voghera security councillor kills immigrant

PAVIA, JUL 21 - The public safety and security councillor in the northern city of Voghera, Massimo Adriatici, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a Moroccan immigrant after a row on Tuesday night. Adriatici, a lawyer and member of the rightwing League party, allegedly fired at the 39-year-old immigrant in self-defence, the League said. The League said he was defending a girl from the alleged molestation by the immigrant, who they said had a history of being drunk and disorderly as well as violent. Adriatici is a prominent lawyer in the town near Pavia in Lombardy and has started initiatives against riotous and drink and drug fuelled street night life known as the 'malamovida'. Reportedly a former policeman, he also teaches criminal law to police cadets at Alessandria. (ANSA).