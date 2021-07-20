COVID: 3,558 new cases, 10 more victims
ROME
20 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 20 - There have been 3,558 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 10 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares to 2,072 new cases and seven more victims Monday. Some 218, 705 more tests have been done, compared to 89,089 Monday. The positivity rate is down from 2.3% to 1.6%. Intensive care cases have risen by three, and hospital admissions by six. The case tally since the start of he epidemic is now 4,293,083, and the death toll 127,884. (ANSA).
