Vaccine essential even under 40 - Speranza

COVID: State of emergency may be extended till October
ROME
20 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 20 - Vaccinations against COVID-19 are essential even under the age of 40, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said after rightwing League leader Matteo Salvini said the opposite Tuesday. "Our scientists strongly recommend it" even for those aged less than 40, he said. (ANSA).
