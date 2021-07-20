Worker in death plunge in Naples

NAPLES, JUL 20 - A 60-year-old worker fell to his death from the fifth-floor flat he was doing restructuring work on in Naples on Tuesday in the latest in a spate of workplace accident deaths in Italy. The man lost his balance and slipped to his death in the condominium courtyard. Trade unions said a panel should be set up on workplace deaths after this "umpteenth tragedy". Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. The death of the 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy, Luana D'Orazio, in a textile mill accident near Prato on May 3, placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They were followed by six more last month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).