ROME
COVID: State of emergency may be extended till October

BRINDISI
Two die in ultralight crash near Brindisi

ROME
Vaccine essential even under 40 - Speranza

NAPLES
Worker in death plunge in Naples

ROME
Recovery Plan: Italy resilient in luring investment - EY

MILAN
Soccer: Milan CEO Gazidis has throat cancer

COSENZA
Calabrian mayor implicated in water purification scam

BRUSSELS
Pandemic has upped corruption risk in Italy - EC

ROME
Olympic champion canoeist hospitalised with heart attack

ROME
League tables 700 amendments to homophobia bill

ROME
Foreign ministry warns kids leaving for Greece

Bari calcio, il presidente De Laurentiis in ritiro a Londrone

Taranto, rimborsi truffa dalla Asl per prestazioni mai effettuate: nei guai cooperativa e legale rappresentante

Potenza, giacenza di vino lucani pari a «150 mila ettolitri» a causa della pandemia e del lockdown

Tricase, coppia di anziani trovata morta in casa: lei era malata da tempo

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Matera, tentano estorsione e picchiano giovane: in 2 finiscono ai domiciliari

Bari, il litorale ancora senza chioschi - bar

San Severo, il sindaco chiede alla ministra più forze di polizia

Duplice tentato omicidio a Canosa: un arresto

Puglia, 47 casi positivi su 4.108 test per l’infezione da Covid-19

Cerignola, freddato nella
sala da barba stile "Il Padrino"

Precipita aereo ultraleggero tra Savelletri e Capitolo, si temono due vittime

Bari, cambio al vertice in undici scuole

Puglia, sono 80 i nuovi positivi per l'infezione da Covid-19 coronavirus

Soccer: Milan CEO Gazidis has throat cancer

MILAN, JUL 20 - AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, Milan said on Tuesday. Doctors have said he will make a full recovery, the Rossoneri said. He will keep working while being treated, they said. photo: coach Stefano Pioli (ANSA).

