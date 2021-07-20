Soccer: Milan CEO Gazidis has throat cancer

COVID: State of emergency may be extended till October
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, 47 casi positivi su 4.108 test. Per far fronte all'emergenza la Regione ha speso 194mln
Aereo ultraleggero decollato da Bari precipita tra Savelletri e Capitolo: morti istruttore e allievo. Il mezzo ha toccato un cavo dell'alta tensione
MILAN
20 Luglio 2021
MILAN, JUL 20 - AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer, Milan said on Tuesday. Doctors have said he will make a full recovery, the Rossoneri said. He will keep working while being treated, they said. photo: coach Stefano Pioli (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su