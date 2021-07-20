Calabrian mayor implicated in water purification scam

COSENZA, JUL 20 - A Calabrian mayor was implicated in a water purification scam in the southern Italian region on Tuesday. Barbara Mele, first citizen of San Nicola Arcella near Cosenza in northern Calabria, has been served an order to report to police regularly. In all, 10 warrants were issued in the probe. Regional environmental agency technician Francesco Fullone was suspended for a year for agreeing with purification plant managers on the procedures for testing. Tests were not properly carried out, police said. Company managers paid bribes to elude proper testing, they said. (ANSA).