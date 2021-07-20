Pandemic has upped corruption risk in Italy - EC

BRUSSELS, JUL 20 - The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of corruption in Italy, the European Commission says in a new report on the rule of law in Italy. "During the COVID-19 pandemic the risk of corruption in Italy has significantly increased," said the report. Th economic earthquake caused by the pandemic have increased the possibility of "crimes linked to corruption, aimed at penetrating more deeply the economy in Italy", it said. Despite moves to counter the phenomenon, and the fact that collaboration between institutions is working well, the EC said efforts were "hampered by the excessive times of criminals trials", especially at the appeals stage. (ANSA).