Olympic champion canoeist hospitalised with heart attack

ROME
20 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 20 - Triple Olympic champion canoeist Antonio Rossi has been hospitalised with a heart attack in Como, source said Tuesday. Rossi, 52, who won two sprint canoe golds at Atlanta in 1996 and another in Sydney in 2000 and was Italy's flagbearer at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, is currently Lombardy's undersecretary with the sports portfolio. Rossi reportedly suffered the heart attack while taking part in a half-marathon at Conegliano near Treviso on Sunday. He was first taken to the local hospital and then to Como where his personal doctor Mario Galli works. The condition of the Lecco-born sportsman and politicians is said to be good. Sources said he may be discharged in the coming days. (ANSA).
