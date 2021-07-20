Recovery Plan: Italy resilient in luring investment - EY

ROME, JUL 20 - Europe is seen as a "stable environment" with an ample and accessible market; despite the pandemic, direct foreign investment only fell by 13% in 2020 and "we expect it to rapidly recover"; while "Italy has shown itself to be extremely resilient and has succeeded in increasing its attractiveness with a number of direct foreign investment initiatives that has grown by 15%", ANSA was told by Julie Teigland, Area Managing partner of EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). Now, with the propulsive impetus that is expected this year with the implementation of "investment projects which were suspended in 2020, we have every reason to believe that when this capital is released, Europe will experience a rebound," said Teigland, highlighting that in this context "Italy now has an unprecedented opportunity with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP)". EY's survey on attractiveness shows, for example, that "48% of the managers interviewed say they are ready to invest in Italy", Teigland stresses, while warning that our country "needs to start implementing incisive and courageous reforms and I really believe that the country is ready, now more than ever, to take up these challenges and become one of the main European destinations for direct foreign investments". (ANSA).