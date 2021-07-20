Martedì 20 Luglio 2021 | 16:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

GENOA

Cops seek 'thieving granny' who raids buses

Got on board with walking stick, jostled and robbed woman

Cops seek 'thieving granny' who raids buses

GENOA, JUL 20 - Genoa police are seeking a 'thieving granny' who is suspected of robbing bus passengers' purses and wallets after putting them off guard by stumbling along with a walking stick, judicial sources said Tuesday. On Monday afternoon the latest alleged victim, a 59-year-old woman, told police she had been jostled by the elderly lady who allegedly stole her purse containing 300 euros while on a bus in the northwestern port city. Police immediately began a 'granny hunt' which has so far proved fruitless. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
