Cops seek 'thieving granny' who raids buses

GENOA, JUL 20 - Genoa police are seeking a 'thieving granny' who is suspected of robbing bus passengers' purses and wallets after putting them off guard by stumbling along with a walking stick, judicial sources said Tuesday. On Monday afternoon the latest alleged victim, a 59-year-old woman, told police she had been jostled by the elderly lady who allegedly stole her purse containing 300 euros while on a bus in the northwestern port city. Police immediately began a 'granny hunt' which has so far proved fruitless. (ANSA).