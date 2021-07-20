Italian project to decarbonise glass industry starts

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
20 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 20 - An Italian project to decarbonise the nation's glass industry using hydrogen has started, sources said Tuesday. The project is a collaborative effort by a working group set up by industry players and specialists including Snam, Rina, Bormioli Luigi, Bormioli Rocco, Stara Glass, Genoa University, the Glass Experimental Station, Ifrf Italia, Sgrpro and Rjc Soft. The group represents the entire chain of production and involves energy sector specialists, glassmaking groups, players in the production and transport of fuel, certification and system integration firms, companies that plan fusion ovens, and university research centres. (ANSA).
